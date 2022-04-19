in USFL / XFL

Former Michigan RB De’Veon Smith pushes back on Pittsburgh Maulers’ allegations

He’s pushing back.

updated

The Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL reportedly made the decision to cut former Michigan Wolverines running back De’Veon Smith because, if you can believe it, he’d rather eat pizza than chicken salad.

The team would release a statement saying that the video footage of him being cut was taken out of context and that he’d broken team rules prior. However, Smith immediately took to Twitter to call out his former team, followed by several more tweets.

Who is in the right in this situation?

