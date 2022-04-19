Former Michigan RB De’Veon Smith pushes back on Pittsburgh Maulers’ allegations

The Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL reportedly made the decision to cut former Michigan Wolverines running back De’Veon Smith because, if you can believe it, he’d rather eat pizza than chicken salad.

The team would release a statement saying that the video footage of him being cut was taken out of context and that he’d broken team rules prior. However, Smith immediately took to Twitter to call out his former team, followed by several more tweets.

What rules did I break? Now your lying on my name????? Say less https://t.co/NsfnidUZoe — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

I was never made aware that I violated any team rules, let alone 3 in a 24hr span. I never disrespected anyone. Coach Kirby and I spoke after being released. In that talk, he said that he’d certainly vouch for my character. — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

Now if I send these screenshots from our exact convo who’s the one lying? — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

Show me the three team rules I broke please! — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

See now y’all playing with my character and who I am as a man. — De'Veon Smith (@i_BSmith4) April 18, 2022

