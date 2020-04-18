57.1 F
Saturday, April 18, 2020
Former Michigan RB Tru Wilson announces transfer destinations

By Don Drysdale

For those of you Michigan fans out there who were hoping to follow Tru Wilson during his fifth and final year of college football, you will have your work cut out for you.

According to Northern Colorado, Wilson has decided to play football for them as a grad transfer.

Best of luck, Tru!

