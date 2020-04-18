Former Michigan RB Tru Wilson announces transfer destinations

For those of you Michigan fans out there who were hoping to follow Tru Wilson during his fifth and final year of college football, you will have your work cut out for you.

According to Northern Colorado, Wilson has decided to play football for them as a grad transfer.

From the Big Ten to the Big Sky, join us in welcoming the newest member of the Bear Family, Grad Transfer RB @T_Wilson003 🐻🏈 #UNCommon // #NewEra pic.twitter.com/YoE4ypstU0 — Northern Colorado FB (@UNC_BearsFB) April 18, 2020

Best of luck, Tru!