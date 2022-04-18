Former Michigan running back cut for wanting pizza over chicken salad

Well, you can file this story in the “we don’t see this everyday category.”
According to former Michigan running back De’Veon Smith, he was recently cut by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the USFL for wanting to eat a slice of pizza instead of chicken salad.
On Monday, in “United by Football: A season in the USFL” – which is a documentary about the preseason leading up to the start of the USFL season, Smith revealed why he believes he was cut.
The video shows Maulers’ head coach Kirby Wilson releasing Smith on March 22. Smith claims that he was cut because he asked if he could eat a slice of pizza instead of chicken salad and he was told, ‘no.’
VIDEO: Running back De’Veon Smith cut from USFL team for wanting pizza over chicken salad pic.twitter.com/3RXDWkAzNp #USFL via @gifdsports
— CFL News (@CFL_News) April 18, 2022
From MLive:
“He said, ‘Is that gonna be a problem?’ I said, ‘Yes,’” Smith said in the documentary. “It’s all I said. I didn’t say no cuss word, no nothing. That’s all I said, I promise you. No disrespect, but on my dad’s life, I promise I didn’t say nothing disrespectful besides, ‘Yes.’”
Nation, do you feel like this is a good enough reason to cut a player? Do you believe this was the only reason why Smith was set packing?
