Things are going from bad to worse for Michigan head coach Kyle Whittingham, and the latest criticism isn’t coming from frustrated fans or national television analysts. It’s coming from people who previously worked inside the Wolverines’ football program.

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According to a troubling report from Bruce Feldman and Austin Meek of The Athletic, multiple former Michigan staff members and people close to the program have raised serious concerns about Whittingham’s leadership, his handling of Michigan’s traditions, and the direction of the team.

The comments, also highlighted Friday by Isaiah Hole of Wolverines Wire, paint a troubling picture of a program that was supposed to be moving forward after hiring one of college football’s most respected coaches.

Instead, Michigan enters Saturday’s showdown with undefeated UCLA sitting at 5-5, with questions surrounding Whittingham extending well beyond wins and losses.

Former Michigan Staffers Question Kyle Whittingham’s Leadership

One of the biggest criticisms involves Whittingham’s apparent unwillingness, in the eyes of some former staffers, to embrace the culture already established at Michigan.

When Whittingham arrived from Utah, he made it clear that players would be expected to adopt his program’s identity. While that philosophy worked during his successful tenure with the Utes, some people familiar with Michigan believe the transition has been handled poorly.

One former Michigan staff member questioned whether Whittingham fully appreciated the university’s established traditions and expectations. Another suggested the sweeping changes to the coaching and support staffs have left families feeling disconnected from the program they originally joined.

“There’s essentially no more Michigan people in the building anymore.”

That assessment came from an anonymous former staff member interviewed by The Athletic, who also described complaints from parents about changes within the program.

The report detailed concerns about strength and conditioning changes, player support services, and the departure of longtime spiritual adviser Robby Emery. Those concerns were attributed to former staff members, parents and an agent familiar with Michigan players, rather than presented as findings independently confirmed by the university.

Are Michigan Players Already Checking Out?

Perhaps the most alarming allegation involved the current roster and whether players remain committed to Whittingham’s approach.

A former Michigan staff member told The Athletic that the Wolverines still have plenty of talent, despite their disappointing results. The source then delivered a particularly concerning assessment of the team’s attitude.

“Those kids have checked out.”

The report also cited two Michigan parents who described players discussing the upcoming transfer portal before the Wolverines’ loss to Michigan State. These are anonymous accounts, not confirmation that specific players have decided to leave.

Still, it’s a significant concern for a program that has already experienced major roster turnover during Whittingham’s transition.

Michigan’s offensive struggles have only added to the frustration. The Wolverines are averaging 18.3 points per game this season, compared with 27.5 in 2025, while their rushing production has dropped from 210.2 yards per game to 137.3.

Those numbers make it difficult to argue that the offense has improved under Whittingham, particularly after offensive coordinator Jason Beck was dismissed earlier this month.

Not Everyone Has Given Up on Whittingham

There is another side to the story, however, and that shouldn’t be overlooked.

The Athletic also spoke with people who believe Whittingham deserves more time. One Michigan parent defended his competitiveness and suggested the coach’s calm public demeanor should not be mistaken for a lack of concern.

Whittingham himself has made it clear that he wants to continue coaching Michigan beyond this season. He has pointed to the incoming recruiting class and future transfer portal opportunities as reasons the Wolverines can improve.

But with questions surrounding Whittingham’s future already generating discussion, the criticism from former staff members creates another problem for Trev Alberts, who has reportedly agreed to become Michigan’s next athletic director.

Alberts will inherit a difficult decision involving a coach with a lengthy record of success, a disappointing first season, and a contract that could make a change expensive.

Michigan reportedly would owe Whittingham approximately $25 million if it dismissed him without cause.

Whittingham Faces Two Massive Tests

Michigan closes the regular season against undefeated UCLA and rival Ohio State. Those games offer Whittingham an opportunity to demonstrate that his program can compete against elite opponents.

But the bigger concern may be what happens after the season ends.

A disappointing record can sometimes be explained by injuries, difficult schedules, or a coaching transition. Reports of dissatisfaction among former staff members and some current players’ families suggest Michigan’s problems could extend beyond the football field.

Whittingham was hired to bring stability to a program that desperately needed it. Less than a year later, the Wolverines are facing serious questions about whether their coach and the university are the right fit.

And with the transfer portal approaching, Michigan may soon find out just how deep those problems really go.