Former Michigan standout Franz Wagner throws down thunderous dunk to cap great performance [Video]

On Monday night, former Michigan standout Franz Wagner played the best game of his young NBA career as he dropped 28 points (10-18 shooting) for the Orlando Magic during their 115-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wagner capped off his outstanding performance by throwing down a thunderous dunk in the faces of a couple of Timberwolves’ defenders.

Check it out!

Franz Wagner just dropped the hammer to cap off an unbelieve performance by him. Best performance of his young career pic.twitter.com/iXDcLvqkEz — Draft Dummies (@DraftDummies) November 2, 2021

