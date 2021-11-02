Former Michigan standout Franz Wagner throws down thunderous dunk to cap great performance [Video]

On Monday night, former Michigan standout Franz Wagner played the best game of his young NBA career as he dropped 28 points (10-18 shooting) for the Orlando Magic during their 115-97 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Wagner capped off his outstanding performance by throwing down a thunderous dunk in the faces of a couple of Timberwolves’ defenders.

Check it out!

