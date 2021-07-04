Former Michigan standout Jake Cronenworth makes first MLB All-Star Game

Sharing is caring!

Congrats to former Michigan standout Jake Cronenworth for making his first Major League Baseball All-Star team!

Cronenworth, who now plays for the San Diego Padres, burst onto the scene in 2020 and he quickly has become a major contributor for one of the top lineups in the National League as he is batting .278 with 12 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Prior to playing for Michigan, Cronenworth won a State Championship at St. Clair High School.

That Cronenworth guy? He's an All-Star. ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/VD5wmhQREW — San Diego Padres (@Padres) July 4, 2021