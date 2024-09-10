Former Michigan Stars Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards File $50 Million Lawsuit Against NCAA and BTN Over NIL Rights





Denard Robinson, along with several other former Michigan Wolverines athletes, has initiated a class-action lawsuit against the NCAA and Big Ten Network, seeking over $50 million. This significant lawsuit draws attention to the pressing issue of compensation for athletes regarding the use of their name, image, and likeness (NIL) as they argue they have been unjustly exploited for years.

As reported on September 10, 2024, the lawsuit claims that the NCAA and Big Ten Network “have systematically exploited these iconic moments” created by these players during their time at Michigan. The legal action represents former athletes who were on the field before the 2016 regulations concerning NIL were implemented, which has opened new avenues for athletes to monetize their image and brand.

The core of the lawsuit revolves around the NCAA’s long-standing practice of controlling student-athletes’ image rights even after they leave collegiate sports. The plaintiffs in the case, which include Braylon Edwards, Michael Martin, and Shawn Crable, emphasize that memorable plays and highlights from their careers have been leveraged to generate substantial revenue for the NCAA and affiliated networks without any compensation to those athletes. The lawsuit mentions notable Michigan highlights such as Desmond Howard’s famous punt return against Ohio State in 1991 and Tim Biakabutuka’s 313-yard game against the Buckeyes in 1995.

The ruling in favor of former UCLA basketball player Ed O’Bannon in 2014 marked a pivotal moment in college sports, challenging the NCAA’s authority and setting precedents for athlete compensations that are now becoming more widely recognized. Robinson, a Michigan football standout and cover athlete for NCAA Football 14, reflects the lost financial opportunities for players like himself and Edwards, who thrived during their respective careers but missed out on the NIL era advantages.

This lawsuit not only highlights the struggles faced by past players but also serves as a significant reminder about the evolving landscape of collegiate athletics and the rights of players. For more on Michigan athletics, visit mgoblue.com.

