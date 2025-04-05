Former Michigan State 5-Star Xavier Booker Announces Transfer Destination

Xavier Booker will have a chance to play against Michigan State in 2025-26.

It didn’t take long for former Michigan State forward Xavier Booker to find his next chapter.

Just a couple of days after entering the NCAA transfer portal, Booker announced that he’s heading west to join UCLA. The move keeps the former five-star prospect in the Big Ten.

Booker Looks for Fresh Start

Booker, who was a highly-touted recruit coming into East Lansing, never quite found his footing with the Spartans. Despite flashes of potential, he struggled to consistently crack the rotation and often found himself on the bench during critical moments. That said, he still brings plenty of upside — length, athleticism, and scoring ability — and could be a strong fit with Mick Cronin’s squad in Los Angeles.

Portal Movement Hits Spartans

Booker was one of three Michigan State players to hit the transfer portal on Tuesday, just days after MSU’s season ended with an Elite Eight loss to Auburn. His quick commitment signals a mutual understanding between him and UCLA that a change of scenery could help unlock his potential.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Booker now has a golden opportunity to shine in a new system — and in a new city.