Former Michigan State coordinator included as Top 6 option to become Notre Dame’s next head coach

On Monday night, news broke out of nowhere that Brian Kelly was leaving Notre Dame to become the next head coach at LSU.

As soon as the news broke, the speculation began about who will be Notre Dame’s next head coach.

My first thought was that Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) and Urban Meyer (Jacksonville) could be targeted to lead the Irish but there would certainly be some roadblocks for either of those to happen.

On Tuesday, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic put out a piece in which he ranks the Top 6 candidates to become the next head coach at Notre Dame, and former Michigan State defensive coordinator Pat Narduzzi made the cut.

Here are the six candidates Felman suggests. (CLICK HERE TO READ HIS RATIONALE FOR EACH CANDIDATE)

Matt Campbell (Iowa State) Luke Fickell (Cincinnati) Marcus Freeman (ND defensive coordinator) Pat Fitzgerald Pat Narduzzi Mike Elko (Texas A&M defensive coordinator)