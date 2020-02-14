14.6 F
Former Michigan State G Keith Appling busted for drugs

By Arnold Powell

Former Michigan State G Keith Appling busted for drugs

According to reports, former Michigan State guard Keith Appling has been charged with drug distribution. Appling reportedly had a significant...
Read more
Arnold Powell

According to reports, former Michigan State guard Keith Appling has been charged with drug distribution.

Appling reportedly had a significant amount of heroin in his vehicle.

From WXYZ Detroit:

“Warren Police were driving down the street and saw a vehicle weaving in and out of his lane. They pulled over the vehicle and it turned out to be Keith Appling,” says Macomb County Prosecutor Eric Smith.

He adds back on February 8th, “It turns out he had a significant amount of heroin in the car. So, we’ve charged him with distribution or selling.”

The alleged crime carries a 20 year penalty.

Prosecutors say at the time of the traffic stop along Dequindre, Appling also behaved very suspiciously and refused to answer some of their questions.

“Mr. Appling was sweating. Shaking. Very nervous. Appeared unsure and unsteady,” says Smith.

We reached out to an attorney for Appling, but so far have not heard back.

He’s currently free on bond. His next court appearance is scheduled for February 25th.

SourceWXYZ Detroit
ViaWXYZ Detroit
