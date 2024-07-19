Former Michigan State Starter JD Duplain Selected by Panthers in UFL Draft

JD Duplain Selected by Panthers in UFL Draft

According to a report from On3Sports, former Michigan State offensive lineman JD Duplain was chosen by the Michigan Panthers in the ninth round of the United Football League (UFL) Draft on Tuesday.

A Decorated College Career

Duplain, a five-year letter-winner for the Michigan State Spartans, ended his college football career with 42 consecutive starts at left guard. In his tenure at Michigan State, he played 3,007 snaps, amassing 47 career starts, the second most for an offensive lineman in program history. Only Joel Foreman has started more games. Duplain’s streak of 42 consecutive starts at left guard is the second longest in Michigan State history, trailing only Shane Hannah’s record of 44 consecutive starts.

Honorable Mentions and Leadership

Duplain concluded his time at Michigan State as an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection during his graduate senior year in 2023. He started all 12 games for the Spartans last season, playing every offensive snap in seven games and logging a team-high 744 snaps. Throughout his final year, he also served as a game captain eight times, showcasing his leadership on and off the field.

From Michigan State to the Michigan Panthers

As Duplain transitions to the UFL, he brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of durability and performance. His addition to the Michigan Panthers is expected to bolster their offensive line, providing stability and expertise. With a lineup that includes seasoned players from various top college programs, the Panthers are set to be a formidable team in the UFL.

Duplain’s journey from Michigan State to the UFL marks a new chapter in his football career. Fans and analysts will be watching closely to see how his college success translates to the professional level, and the Michigan Panthers are undoubtedly excited to have him on their roster.