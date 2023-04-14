Former Michigan State LB Itayvion Brown facing weapons charges

Linebacker Itayvion Brown was dismissed from the Michigan State Spartans football team earlier today after being arranged in court earlier today on weapons charges. He was also one of the players who faced charges stemming from his role in the violent incident that took place in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium this past fall.

Key Points

Itayvion Brown is a former MSU LB accused in the 2022 UM football tunnel incident

He was dismissed from the team after the charges were brought to light

He's been arranged in court

What Happened?

Fans of the historic rivals the University of Michigan and Michigan State University won't soon forget the incident that took place in the tunnel at Michigan Stadium this past fall on October 29 after the Wolverines' 29-7 victory. Spartan players Angelo Grose, Zion Young, and Brown were caught on video pushing and kicking Wolverines DB Ja’Den McBurrows, resulting in several charges being brought forth by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office.

- Advertisement -

Brown, who was one of the players charged, is now facing more legal trouble. He's been charged with a felony of carrying a concealed weapon along with a misdemeanor for gun possession while under the influence and was arranged in court earlier this morning. He was also dismissed from the Spartans football team.

Itayvion Brown has been dismissed from the MSU Football Team

“Itayvion Brown was dismissed from the Michigan State football team last month and did not participate in spring practice,” a Michigan State program spokesman explained in a statement. “Previously, he had been indefinitely suspended from team activities beginning in late February.”

He played in 12 games for the Spartans over the last two years, mostly on special teams. In six games played for MSU this past season, he one tackle. He previously played one season at Minnesota.

Bottom Line

According to The Detroit News, the felony that Brown is charged with could result in him serving five years in prison or a $25,000 fine, while the misdemeanor he's facing could result in up to 93 days in jail and/or a $100 fine.

This is truly an unfortunate development for this young man, and we're hopeful that he can soon get himself on the straight and narrow in order to avoid more legal trouble later in his life.