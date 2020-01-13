Former Michigan State LB transfers to Michigan

According to reports, former Michigan State LB Edward Warinner is transferring to Michigan.

Per @BriceMarich, #Michigan lands former MSU LB Edward Warinner, son of Wolverines OL coach Ed Warinner, via the transfer portal. https://t.co/FVR7cVT4rv — Isaiah Hole (@isaiahhole) January 13, 2020

From 247Sports:

He is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed Warinner. The 6-foot-2, 222-pounder entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in early December and he’s now the eighth Spartan to enter the portal since the start of the season.