Monday, January 13, 2020
Former Michigan State LB transfers to Michigan

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

According to reports, former Michigan State LB Edward Warinner is transferring to Michigan.

From 247Sports:

He is the son of Michigan offensive line coach Ed WarinnerThe 6-foot-2, 222-pounder entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal in early December and he’s now the eighth Spartan to enter the portal since the start of the season.

