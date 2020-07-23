41.2 F
Former Michigan State PG Cassius Winston throws shade at Michigan

By Arnold Powell
NCAA Basketball: Michigan State at Michigan
Feb 7, 2017; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo talks to guard Cassius Winston (5) during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Michigan won 86-57. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Cassius Winston has played his final game for Michigan State but that does not mean he is about to stop being a start being a Spartan. And as we know, being a Spartan means hating the Michigan Wolverines.

During Winston’s recent appearance on the Game Theory Podcast with Sam Vecenie, Winston threw some shade at Michigan while explaining why he ultimately chose the Spartans over the Wolverines.

As you will hear below, Winston said that his final decision came down to Michigan State and Michigan but the Wolverines were “too soft” for his liking. Cassius talked about going to open gyms at both schools and how the Wolverines essentially kissed his butt while the Spartans questioned why he was even there and how that was the environment he preferred.

 

BONUS CONTENT:

Niko Goodrum, Ron Gardenhire shed light on team’s national anthem stance

Prior to tonight’s exhibition game between the Detroit Tigers and Cincinnati Reds, four Reds players decided to kneel during the playing of the national anthem.

The Tigers, however, weren’t on the field during the playing of the anthem and instead decided to remain behind in the locker room.

SS Niko Goodrum later explained meeting and several players chose to stay in the clubhouse while the national anthem was played. Skipper Ron Gardenhire also offered his thoughts:

Niko Goodrum:

“We had a meeting and decided what we wanted to do. And that’s what we decided on doing. So we just stayed in for the anthem and came out ready to play ball.”

“Some guys are kneeling. Some guys are locking arms. I’m not really sure what every other team is doing. But that’s what we came up with, that we wanted to do. We did it as a unit. We just stayed inside.”

Gardenhire:

“I believe in my guys. I told them, ‘Take a stand, you do what you have to do.’ I have no problem with that whatsoever. And I have no problem with those guys on the other side kneeling. That doesn’t bother me one bit. They’re kneeling for a reason, a good reason.”

“We are united. Our baseball team is united here. Baseball in general is united on what we’re trying to do here and make statements about what’s been happening in this country.”

Arnold Powell

