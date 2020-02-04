32.6 F
Detroit
Tuesday, February 4, 2020
Former Michigan State players take to Twitter following Mark Dantonio’s resignation

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

The Michigan State Spartans will have a new football coach in 2020 as Mark Dantonio announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down.

Following the announcement, several of Dantonio’s players took to Twitter to thank their former coach.

It has always been clear that Dantonio was a father figure for his players.

