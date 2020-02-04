Former Michigan State players take to Twitter following Mark Dantonio’s resignation

The Michigan State Spartans will have a new football coach in 2020 as Mark Dantonio announced on Tuesday that he is stepping down.

Following the announcement, several of Dantonio’s players took to Twitter to thank their former coach.

Once Mark Dantonio announced he would retire as @MSU_Football head coach, the support from former players came flooding in. 🙏 Thanks for everything, Coach. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/ONvkYYqzqD — Michigan St. on BTN (@MichiganStOnBTN) February 4, 2020

It has always been clear that Dantonio was a father figure for his players.