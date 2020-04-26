Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke finds an NFL home

Just a couple of years ago, some thought former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke would eventually be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft.

Well, the 2020 NFL Draft came and gone and Lewerke was left on the outside looking in as he went undrafted.

Now, according to reports, Lewerke has found an NFL home as he has agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots.

Excited for Michigan State QB @brianlewerke14 agreeing to a contract with the @Patriots — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) April 26, 2020

We wish Brian the best of luck with the Patriots!