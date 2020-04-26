41.2 F
Detroit
Sunday, April 26, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

Former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke finds an NFL home

Related Articles

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions select FCS quarterback in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Don Drysdale - 0
Heading into the 2020 NFL Draft, there was a number of Detroit Lions fans who wanted their team to select QB Tua Tagovailoa with...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston finds a new home

Don Drysdale - 0
According to multiple reports this morning, former Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Jameis Winston has found a new home. Ian Rapoport is reporting that Winston, who...
Read more

Featured Video

Just a couple of years ago, some thought former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke would eventually be one of the top quarterbacks selected in the NFL Draft.

Well, the 2020 NFL Draft came and gone and Lewerke was left on the outside looking in as he went undrafted.

Now, according to reports, Lewerke has found an NFL home as he has agreed to a contract with the New England Patriots.

We wish Brian the best of luck with the Patriots!

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Don Drysdale
Views60

More on this topic

Previous articleDetroit Lions select FCS quarterback in 2021 NFL Mock Draft

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.