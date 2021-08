According to a report from Mike McCartney, former Michigan State QB Brian Lewerke has landed a new gig.

McCartney is reporting that Lewerke has agreed to terms with the New York Giants.

Lewerke, who went undrafted in 2020, has yet to play in an NFL game.

Congrats to QB @brianlewerke14 agreeing to terms with the @Giants — Mike McCartney (@MikeMcCartney7) August 16, 2021