Former Michigan State Spartan Jack Conklin finds a new home

Former Michigan State Spartans offensive tackle Jack Conklin spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Tennessee Titans, where he made 57 starts and was named an All-Pro as a rookie.

And now, he’s found a new home.

He’s signed a three-year deal with the Cleveland Browns worth $42 million, $30 million of which is fully guaranteed. And he really cashed in – he’ll be taking home $20 million of that this upcoming season.

Conklin took to social media to thank the Titans for his time with the franchise: