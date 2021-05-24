Former Michigan State star Keith Appling arrested in connection with murder

Sharing is caring!

According to reports, former Michigan State star Keith Appling has been arrested by Michigan State Police in Chelsea in connection with the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Detroit.

From Detroit Free Press:

According to police, Appling, 29, got in a verbal altercation with the victim that turned physical before shots were fired on the 13200 block of Whitcomb at about 7 p.m. Saturday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Appling was arrested without incident at the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive in Chelsea by state troopers. A firearm was also recovered during the arrest, according to MSP.