Former Michigan TE Erick All announces transfer destination

Prior to the start of the 2022 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that he believed he had two of the best tight ends in America at his disposal. One of those tight ends was Erick All, who was expected to play a big part role in the Wolverines‘ offense. Unfortunately, he was injured, ended up having surgery, and then announced he was entering the transfer portal. We now know where All will play in 2023.

On Wednesday, All took to Twitter to announce that he will be playing for the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2023.

All joins former Wolverines quarterback Cade McNamara, who also transferred to Iowa.