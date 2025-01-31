Former Michigan Tight End to Miss Entire 2025 Season

According to a report from The Athletic, former Michigan tight end Erick All Jr. will miss the entire 2025 season due to complications from a knee injury. According to a report from Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic, All, who transferred to Iowa after playing for the Wolverines between 2018 and 2022, tore his ACL in early November and is now facing additional complications stemming from a previous knee surgery during his college years.

The injury has resulted in the need for two surgeries rather than the one initially expected. This setback is especially unfortunate for All, who was selected as a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. During his rookie season, he appeared in nine games and made six starts, recording 20 catches for 158 yards.

All's ongoing knee issues have significantly impacted his development and future with his team, making the upcoming season a difficult one as he focuses on rehabilitation and recovery.