Former Michigan Wolverine defends John Beilein while trashing Cavaliers players

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It’s safe to say that former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein‘s venture into the NBA was nothing short of a complete disaster.

A young Cleveland Cavaliers team coupled with differences in preferred coaching methods and philosophies and combined with a notable controversy over words used during a film session spelled doom for Beilein, who walked away from the last four and a half years of the five-year deal that he signed last offseason.

However, not everyone is seeing this as Beilein’s fault.

Cavaliers writer Sam Amico reports that he spoke with a former (and unnamed) Wolverines player, who defended Beilein while also implying that the Cavaliers players didn’t value winning:

Who’s side are you taking in this whole ordeal?

