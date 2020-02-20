Former Michigan Wolverine defends John Beilein while trashing Cavaliers players

It’s safe to say that former Michigan Wolverines head coach John Beilein‘s venture into the NBA was nothing short of a complete disaster.

A young Cleveland Cavaliers team coupled with differences in preferred coaching methods and philosophies and combined with a notable controversy over words used during a film session spelled doom for Beilein, who walked away from the last four and a half years of the five-year deal that he signed last offseason.

However, not everyone is seeing this as Beilein’s fault.

Cavaliers writer Sam Amico reports that he spoke with a former (and unnamed) Wolverines player, who defended Beilein while also implying that the Cavaliers players didn’t value winning:

Who’s side are you taking in this whole ordeal?