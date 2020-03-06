29.4 F
Detroit
Saturday, March 7, 2020
College Sports

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

The former Wolverine just set a record for an undrafted player!

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat!

Embed from Getty Images

Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015 through 2018 and averaged 9.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.2 APG, while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 41.9% from three-point range.

And now as an undrafted player with the Heat, Robinson just set single season record for three pointers for all un-drafted players in NBA history!

Oh, and in doing so, he also set the Heat franchise record for most three pointers in a single season.

While with the Heat, Robinson is averaging 11.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG while shooting 46% from the floor and 43.5% from three-point range.

Comments

