Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson makes NBA history

Former Michigan Wolverine Duncan Robinson made history tonight with the Miami Heat!

Robinson suited up for Michigan From 2015 through 2018 and averaged 9.3 PPG, 2.5 RPG, and 1.2 APG, while shooting 45.5% from the floor and 41.9% from three-point range.

And now as an undrafted player with the Heat, Robinson just set single season record for three pointers for all un-drafted players in NBA history!

Oh, and in doing so, he also set the Heat franchise record for most three pointers in a single season.

Duncan Robinson sets the Heat record for most threes made in a season and the single-season record for most threes by an undrafted player 🙌 (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/rV5V6rtcmI — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) March 7, 2020

While with the Heat, Robinson is averaging 11.1 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.1 APG while shooting 46% from the floor and 43.5% from three-point range.