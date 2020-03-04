Former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

When Duncan Robinson finished his career at the University of Michigan, not many believed that he had an NBA career ahead of him.
But Robinson has not only made it to the NBA but he has become one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.
In fact, on Wednesday night, Robinson tied the NBA single-season record for 3-pointers made (225) by an undrafted player and he still has 20 games left to play.
Duncan Robinson just tied the NBA single-season record for 3-pointers by an undrafted player — with 20 games still to play. Former Heat guard Damon Jones set the record.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 5, 2020
On the night, Robinson connected on 9-of-12 from beyond the arc as he scored 27 points.
Heading into the game, Duncan was averaging 12.7 points per game.