Thursday, March 5, 2020
U of M News

Former Michigan Wolverines sharpshooter Duncan Robinson ties NBA record

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

When Duncan Robinson finished his career at the University of Michigan, not many believed that he had an NBA career ahead of him.

But Robinson has not only made it to the NBA but he has become one of the best 3-point shooters in the league.

In fact, on Wednesday night, Robinson tied the NBA single-season record for 3-pointers made (225) by an undrafted player and he still has 20 games left to play.

On the night, Robinson connected on 9-of-12 from beyond the arc as he scored 27 points.

Heading into the game, Duncan was averaging 12.7 points per game.

