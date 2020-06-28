41.2 F
Sunday, June 28, 2020
Former Michigan Wolverines SS Jabrill Peppers posts epic workout video

By Michael Whitaker

Former University of Michigan Wolverines strong safety Jabrill Peppers is still looking for his breakout season in the NFL since being drafted in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

And judging by his recent workout video, it looks like 2020 could be it.

Before his season last year ended after 11 games due to injury, Peppers totaled 76 tackles, three forced fumbles, and an interception. Earlier in the year, the New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Peppers’ contract.

