Former Michigan Wolverines star Trey Burke finds a new (and old) NBA home

Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Former Michigan Wolverines star Trey Burke has found himself a new NBA home deep in the heart of Texas.

According to The Athletic NBA Insider Shams Charania, Burke has agreed to a deal with the Dallas Mavericks for the remainder of the 2019-20 season. It will be his second go-around with the Mavericks after being acquired as part of the Kristaps Porziņģis trade.

Prior to being waived by the Philadelphia 76ers earlier in the year, Burke played in 25 games, averaging 5.9 PPG, 1.4 RPG and 2.1 APG.

After starring in Ann Arbor, Burke was selected in the 2013 NBA Draft by the Minnesota Timberwolves and then immediately dealt to the Utah Jazz. He later played for the Washington Wizards, New York Knicks, and the Mavericks.

