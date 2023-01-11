Merch
    Former Michigan WR Andrel Anthony announces transfer destination

    By W.G. Brady
    Heading into the 2022 season, many believed sophomore WR Andrel Anthony would step up and become a big part of the Michigan offense. That was not the case as he only caught seven catches for 80 yards and a touchdown this past season. Following the conclusion of the season, Anthony announced he was entering the NCAA Transfer Portal.

    Where will Andrel Anthony play in 2023?

    On Tuesday, Anthony took to Twitter to announce where he will be transferring to.

    As you can see below, Anthony has announced that he has committed to Oklahoma.

    Nation, do you think Anthony will emerge as a big threat in Norman, or will he just kind of fade away like he did with the Wolverines?

    Good luck, Andrel!

