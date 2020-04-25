41.2 F
Former Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones talks about dropping to 6th Round

He waited and then he waited some more.

It took until pick No. 186 (6th-round) for former Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft. When he did, it was the Cleveland Browns who used their final pick of the draft to select him.

It was a draft that was absolutely loaded with wide receiver talent but not many expected DPJ to fall as far as he did.

Following the draft, Peoples-Jones was asked by reporters about falling to the sixth-round.

From The Wolverine:

“I never really imagined this, but I am so blessed and so grateful that the Browns selected me and believe in me,” he said, insistent he’d remember the long list of receivers taken before him. “Personally, I love competition. Personally, I rise when the competition rises.

“I am not even one to speak on [his place among other receivers taken earlier]. I think that the rankings will reveal itself in the next couple years. I am blessed to be part of this organization, and I am blessed to get a chance. I don’t feel like I started [fully showing my potential] personally, but I have upped my training. I feel like I’m ready, and I feel like it is going to be a great next couple years.”

Nation, how do you think Peoples-Jones will do in the NFL?

By Don Drysdale
Views23

