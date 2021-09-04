Former MSU RB scores TD for Western Michigan, taunts Michigan with Paul Bunyan celebration

Those of you who follow the Michigan State football program may remember RB La’Darius Jefferson, who spent two seasons with the Spartans before transferring to Western Michigan.

On Saturday, Jefferson got another shot at Michigan and made it count as he scored a first-half touchdown for the Broncos.

Following the touchdown, Jefferson taunted Wolverines’ fans at the Big House by dropping a Paul Bunyan celebration.

Once a Spartan, always a Spartan.

