Former MSU WR Montorie Foster Jr. survives Seahawks cut day

Ari Meirov reported during Monday’s league-wide cut day that the Seattle Seahawks kept wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. on the initial 53-man roster.

#Seahawks WR and Hard Knocks star Montorie Foster Jr. has made the 53-man roster.



Foster has gone from being a high school substitute teacher in Ohio and a real estate agent to now earning a spot on the defending Super Bowl champions’ roster.



Those are the stories you love. pic.twitter.com/uVJAm0bXMb — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 30, 2026

Foster gained recognition from his appearance on this season’s Hard Knocks. During the show, he revealed that after getting cut in Seahawks training camp last year while recovering from an injury, he took up substitute teaching and earned his real estate license.

Once fully healed, the Seahawks signed him to the practice squad for the final week of the season and playoffs. Seattle rewarded his efforts when it won the Super Bowl, earning him a ring. Foster said he brought that to his open houses during the offseason.

Foster played his entire five-year collegiate career at Michigan State. Despite head coaching turmoil throughout his tenure, he grew his game and finished with over 500 receiving yards in his final two seasons.

The Seahawks kept Foster because of a lack of wide receiver depth, with Jake Bobo and Irv Charles currently on IR. Foster also can be an emergency returner, as he had 13 return attempts at MSU and fielded a kickoff in Seattle’s final preseason game.

“I’m excited for Montorie; I feel he’s putting in so much work and he’s been playing really well,” Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold said in August. “I’m excited to watch this guy play some preseason games because I think he’s going to shine.”

Great to see former Eagle Montorie Foster highlighted tonight on Hard Knocks! 🦅🏈

A great young man who continues to make Eagle Nation proud. Keep working, Montorie — this is just the beginning! 💪#EDSUP #BUILTDIFFERENT pic.twitter.com/zy2lF6AuEb — St. Edward Football (@SEHS_FOOTBALL) August 19, 2026

Darnold, who has experience being a backup quarterback, understands the importance of solid backup receivers so the backup quarterbacks can still hone their craft with players they can trust. Foster proved Darnold’s preseason hopes correct by having seven receptions and 73 receiving yards during the Seahawks preseason games; he was even able to grab a touchdown during their first outing against the Cowboys.

While Foster still has a chance to be cut once Seattle gets players back from injured reserve, for now he has a roster spot and will look to make it last.