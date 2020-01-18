35 F
Detroit Pistons News

Former NBA executive calls out Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond is at the center of trade rumors as the NBA Trade Deadline approaches.

Though it appears that the Atlanta Hawks are no longer interested in the rebound-specialist’s services, speculation continues to grow that the Pistons could opt to trade their center rather than lose him for nothing in free agency.

But Drummond was recently called out by a former NBA executive, who believes that the big man has a lot of habits that he needs to grow out of.

“Andre Drummond has a lot of bad habits he needs to unlearn,” said the second former executive, citing a lack of postseason experience. “The Clippers would have to be really confident he’s the right fit, because they’re going to need to pay him more than Harrell in July.”

Drummond is second overall in the NBA in double-doubles with 34, and is averaging 17.3 points, 15.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists this season.

– – Quote courtesy of Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report Link– –

Source: Eric Pincus
Via: Bleacher Report
