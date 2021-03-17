Former NBA player Shawn Bradley left paralyzed after biking accident

Sharing is caring!

There’s some unfortunate news from the world of basketball to share this afternoon.

Former NBA player Shawn Bradley, who played in 832 career games with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets and Dallas Mavericks, suffered a traumatic spinal chord injury in late January after he was struck by a car while riding his bicycle less than a mile from his home in St. George, Utah.

The injury resulted in his being paralyzed.

The Mavericks released a statement earlier today detailing news of the injury and subsequent paralysis:

Shawn Bradley released the first public details today of the accident that he suffered on January 20, 2021. Bradley, the 7’6” former NBA player with the Dallas Mavericks, was struck from behind by an automobile while riding his bicycle a mere block from his home in St. George, Utah. The accident caused a traumatic spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. After undergoing neck fusion surgery, Bradley has spent the last eight weeks hospitalized and undergoing rehabilitation.

Bradley, a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, spent two years performing missionary work in Australia after his freshman year at Brigham Young University. Following his mission, Bradley was drafted by the Philadelphia 76ers as the number two pick in the 1993 NBA Draft, but he spent the majority of his career with the Dallas Mavericks. His very strong sense of faith is being tested as he participates in grueling physical therapy and learns how to cope with the challenges of paraplegia. Doctors have advised him that his road to recovery will be both long and arduous, perhaps an even more difficult physical challenge than playing professional basketball.

With his wife Carrie at his side around the clock, and supported by an amazing team of rehabilitation specialists and family, Bradley is in good spirits. He plans to use his accident as a platform to bring greater public awareness to the importance of bicycle safety.

Bradley asked to convey his deep appreciation for the outpouring of well wishes and prayers he has received from family, friends and fans. Their support has energized his recovery and bolstered his confidence that he will manage the long process ahead successfully. He does not plan to issue further public updates, preferring to devote his full concentration on his rehabilitation.

Bradley averaged 8.1 PPG, 6.3 RPG, and 2.5 BPG during his career. Basketball fans also remember him for his appearance in Space Jam alongside Michael Jordan as one of the NBA players who had their talent stolen by the Monstars.

