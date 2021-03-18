Former New York Jets WR Breshad Perriman to sign with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes has been busy today, inking former DE Charles Harris to a free-agent deal.

And now, he’s brought aboard another veteran. They’ve signed former New York Jets WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year contract worth a reported $3 million:

Like father like son: former Jets’ WR Breshad Perriman is signing with the Lions on a one-year, $3 million deal, per @DrewJRosenhaus. Perriman now will play for the same team that his dad Brett starred for. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2021

He’s the son of Brett Perriman, who played with the Lions from 1991 through 1996.

Perriman played collegiately at UCF, and was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2015. He’s also played for the Cleveland Browns and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in addition to the Jets.

In 63 career games, he’s amassed 125 receptions, 2,006 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns.