Former NFL coach praises Detroit Lions Matt Patricia for Senior Bowl practices

If you have been following along this week with what many like to call, “NFL Draft Twitter,” you have almost certainly heard that the national media has not been thrilled with the way Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia has been running his Senior Bowl practices.

Patricia and his staff are in Mobile, Alabama to coach the North team leading up to and in Saturday’s Senior Bowl.

Following the North’s first practice on Tuesday, plenty of media members (and clueless people who just piled on), tweeted that Patricia ran one of the worst practices they had ever seen. They claimed the North did too much stretching, did not do enough one-on-one drills and that they switched sides of the field too often, which made it difficult for the media to keep up and evaluate players. Boo, freaking hoo!

As I pointed out, the national media (along with any local media who complained), are clueless as to what Patricia and his staff were trying to do and that had ZERO to do with the media getting a good look at the players.

Instead, Patricia ran his practices to benefit the players and the Lions. Period. End of conversation.

One person who agrees with me is former NFL coach and current host on SiriusXM “Movin’ the Chains”, Pat Kirwan, who interviewed Patricia on SiriusXM on Friday.

“I’ve been to 31 straight of these,” Kirwan said during a SiriusXM interview with Matt Patricia. “I’ve watched good coaching, OK coaching, bad coaching, I thought your practices were so good. They got so many reps. It was up-tempo the whole time. It was a lot of real football. The three of us kept saying “I love the North practice.”

Hopefully, this puts the stupidity to rest, but we all know it won’t.