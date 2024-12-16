fb
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Detroit Lions

Former NFL Doctor Shares Conflicting Analysis of David Montgomery Injury

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
Following an initial report from Ian Rapoport that suggested Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery suffered a torn MCL and could be out for the remainder of the season—including the playoffs—former NFL team doctor David J. Chao provided a more optimistic outlook.

Optimistic News for David Montgomery

Chao stated that Montgomery's injury “appears to be mild” and does not believe it will be a season-ending injury. According to Chao, he expects Montgomery to make a return at least by the playoffs, which is encouraging news for the Lions as they continue their push for a playoff spot.

While the team is still waiting for further confirmation on the severity of Montgomery’s injury, Chao’s assessment provides hope that the Lions' starting running back will be available for their postseason run.

Dan Campbell is expected to talk to the media later this afternoon, so we should have further information to pass along.

