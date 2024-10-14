Former NFL Doctor Speculates On Aidan Hutchinson Injury, Recovery Time

Dr. David J. Chao, a former NFL team doctor and well-known sports medical expert, has weighed in on the injury that Detroit Lions defensive star Aidan Hutchinson suffered during the Lions' Week 6 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. In a video shared on social media, Dr. Chao speculates that Hutchinson likely suffered a fractured tibia and fibula based on the way the injury occurred and the graphic photo that emerged shortly after.

According to Dr. Chao, Hutchinson will likely require emergency surgery before he can travel back to Detroit. While the injury is serious, Chao noted that if the surgery goes well and the rehabilitation process is followed properly, Hutchinson should be on track to make a full recovery in time for the 2025 NFL season.

Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson suffered a season-ending leg injury. @profootballdoc breaks down the injury and shares his optimism for a 2025 return. #onepride



This comes as devastating news for the Lions, who had been relying on Hutchinson as a key defensive playmaker this season. The team, now faced with moving forward without their defensive leader, will hope Hutchinson's recovery goes smoothly and that he can return stronger next year.