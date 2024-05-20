fb
W.G. Brady

Former NFL GM Links Detroit Lions To Fan Favorite

Lions Notes

The Detroit Lions Could Bring Him Home

As the dust settles on the initial frenzy of NFL free agency and the 2024 Draft concludes, one notable Pro Bowl safety remains conspicuously uncommitted: Quandre Diggs. Despite a solid track record and notable performances, Diggs has yet to secure a team for the upcoming season. Interestingly, a reunion with his former team, the Detroit Lions, is gaining traction as a viable and promising possibility, according to insights from former NFL general manager Randy Mueller.

Mueller’s Analysis: Diggs and the Lions

In a recent article published by The Athletic, Randy Mueller highlights the potential benefits and logical fit of Quandre Diggs returning to Detroit, where he started his NFL career. Diggs, at 31, continues to demonstrate high performance, evidenced by his impressive participation in defensive snaps and his resilience in overcoming injuries, such as a broken leg at the end of the 2021 season. Last year, Diggs notched a career-high 95 tackles, showcasing his quick first step and sharp instincts, which Mueller believes would blend well with most teams’ zone coverage schemes.

Why Detroit? A Strategic Fit

Mueller elaborates on why a move back to the Lions could be beneficial for both parties. Detroit has recently overhauled its secondary, particularly at the cornerback position, and could greatly benefit from a veteran like Diggs, who brings not only skill but also valuable leadership and communication abilities. His familiarity with the organization and the city could ease his transition back into the Lions’ roster, where he is likely to enhance the team’s dynamics under head coach Dan Campbell’s leadership.

Potential Financial Dynamics

Considering Diggs’ previous lucrative contracts with the Seattle Seahawks, Mueller speculates that Diggs might be open to accepting a lower salary to join a team with legitimate playoff aspirations like the Lions. His previous ties to the team and his potential to contribute significantly to its defensive strategy make him an attractive option for Detroit, possibly at a discounted rate.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Quandre Diggs’ Free Agency Status: Despite his solid track record, including not missing a game since 2019 and playing at least 97% of defensive snaps over three seasons, Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs remains unsigned following the first waves of free agency and the 2024 NFL Draft.
  2. Potential Return to Detroit: Former NFL GM Randy Mueller suggests that Diggs returning to the Detroit Lions makes sense. Diggs, who started his career with the Lions, could be a valuable veteran presence in a revamped secondary that includes many new faces at cornerback.
  3. Financial and Cultural Fit: Mueller speculates that Diggs could be willing to take a financial discount to rejoin the Lions, a team positioning itself as a playoff contender. His previous connection with the team and city, combined with his leadership qualities, makes him a seamless fit for the Lions’ culture under head coach Dan Campbell.
Bottom Line: A Win-Win Scenario

Reintegrating Diggs into the Lions’ lineup could prove to be a strategic masterstroke, enhancing their defensive capabilities while providing Diggs with a platform to continue showcasing his talents at a high level. The Lions’ commitment to revitalizing their team dynamics, coupled with Diggs’ experience and leadership, could set the stage for a mutually beneficial partnership as the Lions aim to make a deeper impact in the upcoming NFL season.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on the Lions and Diggs to see if this potential reunion comes to fruition. If it does, it could mark one of the more heartwarming and strategically sound moves of the season, bringing a familiar face back to a city ready to embrace him once again.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

