Former NFL GM mocks Jalen Carter to Detroit Lions, but not at No. 6

Former New York Jets general manager and ESPN analyst Mike Tannenbaum released his first mock draft of the 2023 season, which has the Detroit Lions selecting Jalen Carter in the upcoming NFL Draft. However, he does not project Carter to be picked at the No. 6 overall spot, which is a bold projection. Instead, Tannenbaum believes the Lions will select Carter later in the first round.

No. 6 – Tyree Wilson (EDGE) – Texas Tech

Here is what Tannenbaum has to say about the Lions taking Wilson at No. 6:

The Lions allowed the second-most yards per pass (7.9) last season and ranked 20th in sacks per dropback (6.1%). They added Cam Sutton, C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Emmanuel Moseley through free agency, and I thought about another defensive back here. But Wilson had an outstanding career at Texas Tech after transferring from Texas A&M and logged 14 sacks over the past two seasons. He's long and plays with heavy hands. Wilson paired with Aidan Hutchinson provides Detroit an outstanding duo of pass-rushers for the next decade.

No. 18 – Jalen Carter (DT) – Georgia

Here is what Tannenbaum has to say about the Lions taking Carter at No. 18:

Detroit performed poorly in a number of defensive categories last year, including bottom-three figures in passing yards against per attempt, rushing yards against per attempt and opponent third-down conversion rate. I got the Lions an edge rusher earlier, but I'm not done building up this defensive line. A team with multiple first-round picks can take a calculated risk. Carter is just that. He pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing after an arrest during combine week, and he appeared out of shape at his pro day in mid-March. But despite just six sacks over the past two seasons, his talent is on another level, and this could end up a great pick at No. 18.

Big Picture: 2023 NFL Draft will be unpredictable

The 2023 NFL Draft is approaching, and with it comes the anticipation and speculation around which players will be selected by which teams. Jalen Carter is a highly touted prospect, and many draft analysts have him projected to go higher than Tannenbaum's projection at No. 18. However, Tannenbaum's years of experience as an NFL GM gives his projection credibility and adds another layer of intrigue to the upcoming draft.

Bottom Line – A Bold Prediction for the Detroit Lions

As the NFL Draft draws closer, the anticipation and excitement around which players will be selected by which teams continues to grow. Mike Tannenbaum's bold projection of Jalen Carter to the Detroit Lions, but not at No. 6 overall, adds another layer of intrigue to an already highly anticipated event. While Tannenbaum's projection may differ from other draft analysts, his years of experience in the NFL give his projection credibility and add excitement to the upcoming draft. Only time will tell if his projection holds true, but until then, the anticipation and speculation will continue to grow.