Former NFL GM names Jared Goff a ‘Tier 6’ quarterback

Following the 2020 season, the Detroit Lions completed a trade that sent Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for QB Jared Goff and a trio of draft picks.

During the season that followed, Goff struggled with a Lions team that won three games, while Stafford led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Despite his struggles in 2021, Goff will be the Lions starting quarterback once again in 2022. Lions’ GM Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have told anyone that will listen that they believe they can win with Goff, though most fans believe he will be gone after the coming season.

So, where does Goff rank among other NFL quarterbacks?

Is Jared Goff a Tier 6 quarterback?

Well, according to Mike Tannenbaum, who is the former Executive Vice President of Football Operations for the Miami Dolphins and General Manager of the New York Jets, Goff is a “Tier 6” quarterback.

Here is what Tannenbaum says a Tier 6 quarterback is, along with the five QBs he believes fit that criteria.

Tier 6 are players that you can win with if the situation around them is ideal. They need time in the pocket, a strong game plan, weapons in the backfield and out wide. It is unlikely to see flashes of greatness from these players, but at their best, they will keep their teams in the game. If paired with a strong defense, gameplan, protection and weapons, wins can occur, but they must overcome mental mistakes and injuries along the way.

Tua Tagovailoa, Miami Dolphins

Davis Mills, Houston Texans

Jared Goff, Detroit Lions

Carson Wentz, Washington Commanders

Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles

On the bright side, Tannenbaum also has a “Tier 7” category, which includes the following quarterbacks:

Zach Wilson, New York Jets

Marcus Mariota, Atlanta Falcons

Mitch Trubisky, Pittsburgh Steelers

Daniel Jones, New York Giants

Drew Lock, Seattle Seahawks

Sam Darnold, Carolina Panthers

Nation, where would you rank Goff? Do you think he is a ‘Tier 6″ quarterback?

