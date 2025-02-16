Former NFL GM Predicts Detroit Lions Will Land Myles Garrett

Could Myles Garrett be the next big acquisition for the Detroit Lions? Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum thinks so. During a recent appearance on “Get Up,” Tannenbaum predicted that Detroit will land the Cleveland Browns’ star pass rusher, making the case that it’s a perfect move for the Lions.

Why Myles Garrett Makes Sense for Detroit

Tannenbaum believes the Lions are in a prime position to contend for a Super Bowl, and Garrett could be the key piece to take them over the top. He said, “This just makes too much sense. If you're the Detroit Lions, you have a chance to win right now and when you have to beat San Francisco, Philadelphia, Green Bay (and) Minnesota, you've got to beat some great passing games.”

Aidan Hutchinson’s Recovery & the Case for Garrett

With Aidan Hutchinson recovering from injury and Za'Darius Smith added to the fold, Tannenbaum sees Garrett as the final ingredient the Lions need. He added, “You have (Aidan) Hutchinson coming off injury. I liked the Za'Darius Smith addition, but go get a Hall of Famer in his 20's. He may get you over the hump.”

Cleveland's Rebuilding Dilemma

Tannenbaum also addressed the challenges of acquiring Garrett, noting that the Browns have maintained their commitment to him. Still, he believes a trade is possible if Cleveland decides to rebuild: “If you're Cleveland rebuilding, get as many assets as you can get.”

The Bottom Line

With Garrett on their roster, the Lions would have one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the league. If this trade happens, Detroit’s Super Bowl aspirations would become much more realistic.