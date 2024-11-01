fb
Friday, November 1, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsFormer NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
Detroit Lions

Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
1
16

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, analysts and former league executives are busy dreaming up bold moves that teams could make to solidify their rosters. One recent proposal caught the attention of Detroit Lions fans, raising eyebrows for both its ambition and its cost. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has put forth a suggestion that would see the Lions make a blockbuster trade to bring in Cleveland Browns star pass rusher, Myles Garrett.

Tannenbaum floated a proposal that would involve the Lions giving up a staggering package in return for Garrett. According to the graphic displayed, the Lions would receive Myles Garrett, one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, in exchange for three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and stud running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Myles Garrett

The Trade Proposal: A Massive Investment

Here’s the full trade Tannenbaum suggested:

  • Detroit Lions receive: DE Myles Garrett
  • Cleveland Browns receive: Three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and RB Jahmyr Gibbs
https://twitter.com/RealTonyGarcia/status/1852340896475344912

The proposed trade has sparked heated debate among fans and analysts alike. For Detroit, this would be a massive investment in their defense, adding a game-changing edge rusher to a team that has recently seen injuries thin out their defensive line depth. Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, would instantly elevate Detroit's defense, potentially giving them the firepower to contend deep into the playoffs.

However, the cost is astronomical. Giving up three first-round picks would deplete the Lions’ future draft capital and limit their flexibility to build the roster in the coming years. On top of that, including Jahmyr Gibbs—an ultra-talented running back adds even more weight to the deal.

Why Tannenbaum Believes It Makes Sense

Tannenbaum, who has a reputation for bold takes, appears to believe the Lions are just a few key pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl. By adding Garrett, he suggests Detroit could improve their defense, especially with Aidan Hutchinson likely being out for the season. With Garrett, the Lions’ pass rush would improve overnight, providing a major boost to their Super Bowl aspirations.

In Tannenbaum's view, the Lions are in a rare position where they have the foundation to win now, and that adding a superstar like Garrett could be the push they need to compete with top-tier teams, including the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. But even he admits the price tag is hefty, emphasizing that the Lions would need to decide whether they’re willing to sacrifice their future assets for a “win-now” approach.

Brad Holmes Jahmyr Gibbs has Bold Prediction 2023 Detroit Lions Week 1 Snap Counts Jahmyr Gibbs leads NFL in key category Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs suffers injury Detroit Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs David Montgomery let Jahmyr Gibbs stay in game to score TD Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery Set NFL Record Jahmyr Gibbs TAKES IT TO THE HOUSE

Fan Reaction: Is It Worth It?

The reaction to Tannenbaum’s proposal has been mixed, to say the least. Some Lions fans see the potential to create an elite defense as enticing, but many are hesitant to part with so much draft capital, especially considering the team’s recent success in the draft under GM Brad Holmes. Gibbs, in particular, is a young player with a bright future, and losing him would be a tough pill to swallow.

Moreover, the Lions have shown that they’re building a sustainable team with depth and youth, and mortgaging the future could be seen as a risky move that might not pay off in the long term.

Bottom Line: A Trade That’s Unlikely but Intriguing

While the idea of adding a player like Myles Garrett is certainly exciting for Lions fans, this proposed trade by Tannenbaum is absurd. Detroit’s front office has been calculated and patient in its approach, valuing draft picks and young talent over splashy moves. Trading three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a stud running back in Gibbs might simply be too much to ask for—even for a player of Garrett’s caliber.

As the trade deadline inches closer, it will be interesting to see if the Lions make any moves to bolster their roster. But for now, fans can continue to debate whether a massive, all-in trade for Myles Garrett would be worth the cost, or if Detroit is better off staying the course and building for long-term success.

Previous article
Lions Special Teams Coach Dave Fipp Steals Show in Blowout – and Hates It!
Next article
Aaron Glenn Offers Candid Take On Jameson Williams
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

1 COMMENT

  1. Myles G trade proposal is utterly stupid beyond imagination. Maybe 1st. Rd pick and Jmo would be more realistic. But come on, what Neanderthal came up with this 12 beers and 4 shots into midnight idea?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Craig Porzondek on Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett
A. K. 57 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Lions 1957 on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Bobbybust on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
R on Dan Campbell Has Strong Message for Fans on Jameson Williams’ Growth
Ed on Detroit Lions Urged To Trade For Former No. 2 Overall Pick
Joe D on Big Ten Releases Statement On Alleged Kalel Mullings ‘Stomping’ Incident’
G Money67 on Report: Ben Johnson Wanted To Leave Lions To Coach The Dark Side
ayn rand on Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby
Jeff Schaier on Raiders Owner Mark Davis Has Maxx Crosby Message For Detroit Lions

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions