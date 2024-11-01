Former NFL GM Suggests Absurd Detroit Lions Trade To Acquire Myles Garrett

With the NFL trade deadline approaching, analysts and former league executives are busy dreaming up bold moves that teams could make to solidify their rosters. One recent proposal caught the attention of Detroit Lions fans, raising eyebrows for both its ambition and its cost. Former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has put forth a suggestion that would see the Lions make a blockbuster trade to bring in Cleveland Browns star pass rusher, Myles Garrett.

Tannenbaum floated a proposal that would involve the Lions giving up a staggering package in return for Garrett. According to the graphic displayed, the Lions would receive Myles Garrett, one of the most dominant defensive players in the NFL, in exchange for three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and stud running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Trade Proposal: A Massive Investment

Here’s the full trade Tannenbaum suggested:

Detroit Lions receive : DE Myles Garrett

: DE Myles Garrett Cleveland Browns receive: Three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and RB Jahmyr Gibbs

https://twitter.com/RealTonyGarcia/status/1852340896475344912

The proposed trade has sparked heated debate among fans and analysts alike. For Detroit, this would be a massive investment in their defense, adding a game-changing edge rusher to a team that has recently seen injuries thin out their defensive line depth. Garrett, a three-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, would instantly elevate Detroit's defense, potentially giving them the firepower to contend deep into the playoffs.

However, the cost is astronomical. Giving up three first-round picks would deplete the Lions’ future draft capital and limit their flexibility to build the roster in the coming years. On top of that, including Jahmyr Gibbs—an ultra-talented running back adds even more weight to the deal.

Why Tannenbaum Believes It Makes Sense

Tannenbaum, who has a reputation for bold takes, appears to believe the Lions are just a few key pieces away from contending for a Super Bowl. By adding Garrett, he suggests Detroit could improve their defense, especially with Aidan Hutchinson likely being out for the season. With Garrett, the Lions’ pass rush would improve overnight, providing a major boost to their Super Bowl aspirations.

In Tannenbaum's view, the Lions are in a rare position where they have the foundation to win now, and that adding a superstar like Garrett could be the push they need to compete with top-tier teams, including the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. But even he admits the price tag is hefty, emphasizing that the Lions would need to decide whether they’re willing to sacrifice their future assets for a “win-now” approach.

Fan Reaction: Is It Worth It?

The reaction to Tannenbaum’s proposal has been mixed, to say the least. Some Lions fans see the potential to create an elite defense as enticing, but many are hesitant to part with so much draft capital, especially considering the team’s recent success in the draft under GM Brad Holmes. Gibbs, in particular, is a young player with a bright future, and losing him would be a tough pill to swallow.

Moreover, the Lions have shown that they’re building a sustainable team with depth and youth, and mortgaging the future could be seen as a risky move that might not pay off in the long term.

Bottom Line: A Trade That’s Unlikely but Intriguing

While the idea of adding a player like Myles Garrett is certainly exciting for Lions fans, this proposed trade by Tannenbaum is absurd. Detroit’s front office has been calculated and patient in its approach, valuing draft picks and young talent over splashy moves. Trading three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a stud running back in Gibbs might simply be too much to ask for—even for a player of Garrett’s caliber.

As the trade deadline inches closer, it will be interesting to see if the Lions make any moves to bolster their roster. But for now, fans can continue to debate whether a massive, all-in trade for Myles Garrett would be worth the cost, or if Detroit is better off staying the course and building for long-term success.