Former NFL interception king Damontae Kazee planning to meet with Detroit Lions

According to a report from Josina Anderson, free-agent safety Damontae Kazee is currently planning to meet with the Detroit Lions “next week.”

Kazee, who is 27, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 5th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Falcons, Kazee played in 52 games (34 starts). During those games, he had 10 interceptions and 13 passes defended.

His best season came in 2018 when he started 15 of 16 games and led the NFL with seven interceptions.

I'm told #Falcons free agent S Damontae Kazee is currently planning to visit the #Lions "next week," per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2021