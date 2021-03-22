Former NFL interception king Damontae Kazee to meet with Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

As reported on Saturday, safety Damontae Kazee will meet with the Detroit Lions this week.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN is reporting that the meeting will take place on Wednesday.

Free agency visits: Pass rusher Melvin Ingram is scheduled to meet with the Chiefs on Tuesday. Safety Damontae Kazee heads to Dallas on Tuesday for his meeting with Cowboys, then heads to Detroit on Wednesday night to talk with the Lions. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 23, 2021

PREVIOUS REPORT:

According to a report from Josina Anderson, free-agent safety Damontae Kazee is currently planning to meet with the Detroit Lions “next week.”

Kazee, who is 27, was originally selected by the Atlanta Falcons in the 5th Round of the 2017 NFL Draft.

In four seasons with the Falcons, Kazee played in 52 games (34 starts). During those games, he had 10 interceptions and 13 passes defended.

His best season came in 2018 when he started 15 of 16 games and led the NFL with seven interceptions.

I'm told #Falcons free agent S Damontae Kazee is currently planning to visit the #Lions "next week," per source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 20, 2021

Defense & Fumbles Table Game Game Def Def Def Def Tack Tack Tack Tack Year Tm No. G GS Int Yds TD PD Sk Comb Solo Ast TFL 2017 ATL 27 16 1 0.0 23 14 9 0 2018 ATL 27 16 15 7 54 0 10 0.0 82 60 22 1 2019 ATL 27 16 14 3 53 0 3 0.0 74 46 28 2 2020 ATL 27 4 4 0.0 20 17 3 0 Care 52 34 10 107 0 13 0.0 199 137 62 3 View Original Table

