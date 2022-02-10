Former NFL lineman says Detroit Lions ‘Can’t be bad’ in 2022 thanks to one unit

When it comes to strengths on the Detroit Lions, most would agree that when healthy, their offensive line is their top unit.

Tim Twentyman of Detroitlions.com is in Los Angeles for Super Bowl LVI coverage and he caught up with former NFL guard turned analyst, Geoff Schwartz, who had nothing but good things to say about the Lions offensive line.

“It is a good unit, and it’s kind of odd to be bad in the win column with a good offensive line,” Schwartz said. “You can’t be bad. Will you automatically win 12 games, no, but with a good offensive line you’re not going to be bad. And if you’re a Lions fan, you should be happy about that.”

Here is what the Lions starting offensive line should look like in 2022:

LT – Taylor Decker

LG – Halapoulivaati Vaitai

C – Frank Ragnow

RG – Jonah Jackson

RT – Penei Sewell

Yep, that is a winning combination….WHEN HEALTHY!