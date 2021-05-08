Former NFL player saves man from fiery train crash

Sharing is caring!

According to a report from East Idaho News, former NFL defensive end Brandon Bair was at the right place at the right time on Thursday and because of his braveness, a 25-year-old man gets a second chance at life after being involved in a fiery train crash.

Bair told East Idaho News that he was driving in St. Anthony, Idaho when he immediately called 911 after he witnessed a train crashing into a semi-truck, causing an explosion. After calling 911, Bair ran to the truck and saved the man.

“It was a conscious decision that I’m going in because he needs help right now,” Bair told East Idaho News. “I ran up to the window and saw dripping hot flames all over inside of the truck. I could see a guy in a seatbelt and was able to reach in and get it off of him. He was talking, and I told him we had to get out of here now.”

“We walked away, and within seconds, the fire on the roof fell down inside, and the whole seat and cab went up in flames,” Bair said. “A few minutes later, there were a couple big booms and explosives.”

The man, whose name is Steven Jenson, was airlifted to the hospital and was in a stable condition as of Friday morning.

Way to go, Brandon!