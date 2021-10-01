Former NFL QB has hot take about Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay

In case you have been locked in a cave for the first three weeks of the 2021 NFL regular season, let me give you a quick update.

The Los Angeles Rams are off to a 3-0 start and their new quarterback Matthew Stafford has looked like the NFL’s most valuable player.

In fact, Stafford has played so well that it prompted former NFL QB David Carr to make quite the statement.

Check it out.

“When you look at what Sean McVay has brought to the Rams, that’s great,” Carr said. “But I think that Matt Stafford has brought more to the Rams than Sean McVay has.”

Nation, do you agree with Carr? Has Stafford brought more to the Rams than McVay?