Wednesday, February 12, 2025
HomeDetroit LionsFormer NFL QB Michael Vick Predicts How Jared Goff Will Do Without...
Detroit Lions

Former NFL QB Michael Vick Predicts How Jared Goff Will Do Without Ben Johnson

Richard Knight
By Richard Knight
0

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2025 season, there’s one major change looming over the team: the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. After an impressive stint with the Lions, Johnson has taken on the head coaching role with the Chicago Bears, leaving many wondering how Jared Goff and the offense will fare without him.

Jared Goff

Michael Vick’s Confidence in Jared Goff

While some have expressed concerns about a potential decline in the offense’s performance, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is not one of them. Speaking with the Detroit Free Press during Super Bowl 59 festivities, Vick shared a confident outlook on Goff’s ability to thrive despite the change.

“Goff is a football savant,” Vick said. “He knows what he’s doing.”

Vick, who has seen first-hand the challenges of playing under various offensive schemes, emphasized Goff's adaptability. “I think Jared Goff will overcome. Being with Sean McVay, he showed that he can take it to the next level and he did. He played in the Super Bowl,” Vick noted, referring to Goff’s success with the Los Angeles Rams prior to joining the Lions.

Jared Goff

Goff’s Versatility Will Keep the Lions’ Offense Rolling

Vick believes Goff's ability to adjust to different coaching styles is a key factor in his continued success. “It’s just a complete change of scenery, an abrupt change in his career,” Vick explained. “He goes to Detroit. He takes them to, I think, the NFC Championship game last year and just a ton of success. So he’s shown that he’s versatile.”

As Vick sees it, Goff’s versatility and leadership will help him flourish in Detroit, even without Johnson’s guidance. “He can work with multiple coordinators and he’s probably a big part of that as well,” Vick said. “Just making suggestions and being a mental stipend for the team as well from a quarterback perspective.”

With Vick’s endorsement, it’s clear that the former QB believes in Jared Goff’s ability to continue to lead the Lions' offense to new heights, even in the face of change. As Goff moves forward into the 2025 season, Lions fans can rest assured that his experience and football IQ will be key to his continued success.

Previous article
2025 NFL Draft Order Finalized
Next article
Former Detroit Tigers OF Daz Cameron Gets Bad News
Richard Knight
Richard Knight
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more
- Advertisment -

Recent Comments

B Walker on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
GovAssist LLC on Loser Eagles Fan Who Berated Female Packers Fan Fired From His Job
Tom on Proposed Trade Sends Lions QB, Multiple Draft Picks to Cleveland for Myles Garrett
Chuck Murray on 10 Toughest players in Detroit Red Wings History
Gibby on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Mike on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Russ on NFL Admits Costly Mistake That May Have Doomed Detroit Lions’ Super Bowl Hopes
Eric B. on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
John on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby
Ryan on The Detroit Lions WILL Trade for Maxx Crosby

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions