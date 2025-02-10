Former NFL QB Michael Vick Predicts How Jared Goff Will Do Without Ben Johnson

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 2025 season, there’s one major change looming over the team: the departure of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. After an impressive stint with the Lions, Johnson has taken on the head coaching role with the Chicago Bears, leaving many wondering how Jared Goff and the offense will fare without him.

Michael Vick’s Confidence in Jared Goff

While some have expressed concerns about a potential decline in the offense’s performance, former NFL quarterback Michael Vick is not one of them. Speaking with the Detroit Free Press during Super Bowl 59 festivities, Vick shared a confident outlook on Goff’s ability to thrive despite the change.

“Goff is a football savant,” Vick said. “He knows what he’s doing.”

Vick, who has seen first-hand the challenges of playing under various offensive schemes, emphasized Goff's adaptability. “I think Jared Goff will overcome. Being with Sean McVay, he showed that he can take it to the next level and he did. He played in the Super Bowl,” Vick noted, referring to Goff’s success with the Los Angeles Rams prior to joining the Lions.

Goff’s Versatility Will Keep the Lions’ Offense Rolling

Vick believes Goff's ability to adjust to different coaching styles is a key factor in his continued success. “It’s just a complete change of scenery, an abrupt change in his career,” Vick explained. “He goes to Detroit. He takes them to, I think, the NFC Championship game last year and just a ton of success. So he’s shown that he’s versatile.”

As Vick sees it, Goff’s versatility and leadership will help him flourish in Detroit, even without Johnson’s guidance. “He can work with multiple coordinators and he’s probably a big part of that as well,” Vick said. “Just making suggestions and being a mental stipend for the team as well from a quarterback perspective.”

With Vick’s endorsement, it’s clear that the former QB believes in Jared Goff’s ability to continue to lead the Lions' offense to new heights, even in the face of change. As Goff moves forward into the 2025 season, Lions fans can rest assured that his experience and football IQ will be key to his continued success.