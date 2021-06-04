Former NFL TE Greg Olsen’s son finds donor for heart transplant

Sharing is caring!

Former Carolina Panthers TE Greg Olsen’s son TJ, who was born with a congenital heart defect that has required multiple surgeries, is in desperate need of a heart transplant, and earlier today, it was announced that a match has been found.

“Today is a day of mixed emotions,” Olsen wrote on Instagram. “A day we have prayed for has arrived. We were alerted last night that there was a donor match for TJ to receive his heart transplant.

“Walking our little boy, with tears of hope and fear in our eyes, was one of the toughest moments of our lives. We ask for everyone’s prayers for TJ and his amazing team of doctors and nurses.”