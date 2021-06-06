Former NFL WR Chad Johnson gets knocked down but survives first boxing match [Video]

Sharing is caring!

For those who tuned in to watch Logan Paul take on Floyd Mayweather Jr. On Sunday night, they got a little treat in one of the preliminary fights as former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson took on Brian Maxwell.

Johnson held his own and landed some shots before being knocked down by Maxwell in the fourth round.

As you will see below, Johnson may have went down to the mat but he popped right back up and finished the fight.

There were no judges for the fight so there was not an official winner or loser, though had there been, Maxwell would have won the decision.

Brian Maxwell drops Chad Johnson in the 4th round 😤💪#JohnsonMaxwell #MayweatherPaul pic.twitter.com/mPRZ4AohF7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) June 7, 2021