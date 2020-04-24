41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, April 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

Former NHL forward John Scott suggests NHL could be close to returning

Related Articles

Detroit Red Wings News

Ex-Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland’s worst trades – No. 2

Michael Whitaker - 0
We're now counting down the most regrettable trades that former Detroit Red Wings GM Ken Holland made during his tenure in the Motor City...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Former Red Wing Chris Chelios shares hilarious story about Pavel Datsyuk (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Chris Chelios played in 1,651 NHL regular season games, one of the highest marks in NHL history for a...
Read more

Featured Video

The National Hockey League was forced to shut down last month during the final stretch of the regular season before the playoffs thanks to the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19.

Since then, the League has reportedly been working on solutions to try and finish the season and have a chance to award the Stanley Cup, with potential neutral sites being discussed.

Former NHL forward John Scott tweeted earlier today that he’s heard of an alleged starting date for teams to resume:

Now, while this news should certainly be taken with a grain of salt, it isn’t outlandish to view Scott’s tweet as having relevancy. Former players have plenty of connections with inside information throughout the hockey world, and Scott hasn’t been known to post sensational headlines for dramatic effect in the past.

We’ll keep our fingers crossed!

Scott is a veteran of nearly 300 NHL games and over 500 penalty minutes, and was voted as an NHL All-Star in 2016.

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

By Michael Whitaker
Views5

More on this topic

Previous articleKerryon Johnson responds after Detroit Lions draft RB D’Andre Swift

Comments

Comments


Popular stories

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.